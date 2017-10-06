The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.11, a minor maintenance release that adds spring-loaded action to the Perspective tabs in the OmniFocus sidebar when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra (enabling you to drag items there, then pause, to reveal the corresponding Perspective). The task management app also fixes a bug that caused the Perspective icon popover to appear behind the window, resolves a sync issue that caused items that had been processed out of the Inbox to still appear there on some devices, and improves the appearance of transitions for High Sierra. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 31.4 MB, release notes, 10.12+)
OmniFocus 2.11.1
