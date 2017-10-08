Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2 (CCC), a maintenance release that improves the archive pruning utility’s performance and fixes a number of bugs for the drive-cloning and backup app. The update resolves an issue where task history events weren’t getting recorded for a subset of backup tasks, corrects a window resizing issue affecting the “New disk image” Save panel in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fixes a bug where the setting to skip weekend days was getting disabled, addresses an issue with custom filters in the Task Filter window in 10.10 Yosemite, and rectifies a problem with not presenting a dialog to update the HFS+ Recovery HD volume on the destination when the source is an APFS volume. You can upgrade to Carbon Copy Cloner 5 from CCC 4 for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 12.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.3
