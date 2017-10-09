ExtraBITS for 9 October 2017

In ExtraBITS this week, we learn just how completely Yahoo was hacked in 2013, remember Eudora (fondly!), and discover how Philips has added HomeKit support to Hue accessories.

Yahoo: All 3 Billion Accounts Affected by 2013 Hack -- Remember how Yahoo was hacked back in 2013? And how, in December 2016, the company said that 1 billion accounts had been compromised? Well, that turns out to have been an understatement. Yahoo is now admitting that every single one of the company’s 3 billion accounts was hacked. Word on the street is that the best response isn’t to delete your account, since it will eventually be recycled and could potentially be used against you. Instead, it’s better to change your password to something unique and enable two-factor authentication (which Yahoo calls Account Key). And if you ever used your Yahoo password on other Web sites, be sure to give them new, unique passwords too!

Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Eudora -- On the site Tedium, which promises to surface “stories that maybe fell through the cracks of time,” editor Ernie Smith writes about Eudora, the much-missed email app of yesteryear. There’s nothing new here, of course, since Qualcomm officially discontinued Eudora over a decade ago, but it’s still nice to see acknowledgment of how popular and important Eudora was in this “here today, gone tomorrow” Internet era. Our article about converting email away from Eudora is quoted, and Steve Dorner himself even makes a cameo appearance in the comments.

Philips Adds HomeKit Support to Hue Accessories -- In iOS 11, Apple allows device manufacturers to retroactively add HomeKit support to existing home automation devices that rely natively on other standards. Philips is taking advantage of that change and has added HomeKit support to the Hue Smart Tap Switch, Hue Smart Dimmer Switch, and Hue Smart Motion Sensor. HomeKit support does require a second-generation Hue Smart Bridge, but all three of those devices need the Hue Smart Bridge to operate anyway. In theory, you should be able to use these Hue switches and sensors to trigger any other HomeKit device.

