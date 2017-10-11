The Guardian has published a compelling article about how some technologists who helped usher in the age of smartphones and social media are concerned that technology addiction is making us distracted, dumber, and easier to manipulate. Justin Rosenstein created Facebook’s Like button and helped build Google’s Gchat, but he now takes extreme measures to limit his online activity, even having an assistant manage his phone. “If we only care about profit maximisation, we will go rapidly into dystopia,” Rosenstein said. The article profiles other tech pioneers who share similar sentiments, including Loren Brichter, the Apple alum who came up with “pull to refresh” for Tweetie in 2009. But if wealthy tech workers struggle to pull away from the lure of technology, even with their awareness of the corporate motivations behind addictive technologies, what hope does the average user have? follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Tech Pioneers Fear a Smartphone Dystopia
Comments about Tech Pioneers Fear a Smartphone Dystopia
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
While I don't disagree, one of the pulled tidbits is pretty funny. I'll just have my assistant handle my phone. I can't believe I never thought of that!
An excellent article. I'm surprised how many people seem to not realize or not care that social media is leading to mass addiction. If people were smoking like they engage in SM this would be considered a massive public health crisis, there'd be endless debate, legislation, etc.
There's no question in my mind that most SM participants aren't displaying healthy behavior. Rarely focused, easily distracted, lack of attention span, restlessness, etc. all seem to befall people who are chasing one notification/like after the other, constantly distracted by either their watch, their phone, or both. It resembles the kind of behavior children usually display at a certain age and are then trained not to act on.
At work I have serious stuff to do. Nothing is so important it justifes disturbing my workflow or stream of thought. I'm not on SM. I try to shut off all notifications. No push - when I want some information I'll go and get it. It's me who owns the device, not the other way around.
There's no question in my mind that most SM participants aren't displaying healthy behavior. Rarely focused, easily distracted, lack of attention span, restlessness, etc. all seem to befall people who are chasing one notification/like after the other, constantly distracted by either their watch, their phone, or both. It resembles the kind of behavior children usually display at a certain age and are then trained not to act on.
At work I have serious stuff to do. Nothing is so important it justifes disturbing my workflow or stream of thought. I'm not on SM. I try to shut off all notifications. No push - when I want some information I'll go and get it. It's me who owns the device, not the other way around.