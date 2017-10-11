MacTech Conference Keynote and TidBITS Content Strategy Workshop

For Apple professionals, one of the prime events of the year is fast approaching: MacTech Conference, which will take place in Los Angeles from November 15th through 17th, with pre-conference workshops on the 14th.

MacTech Keynote -- The organizers have announced that the conference keynote will be given by Trammell Hudson, a programmer and security researcher who gets his kicks reverse-engineering things, restoring antique computers, and generally poking at technology.





He’s known for Thunderstrike, a proof-of-concept hardware attack against Macs; Magic Lantern, which is open-source software that adds features to Canon EOS cameras; and even extracting Easter Egg photos hidden deep within the ROMs of the Macintosh SE.

(For TidBITS coverage of Thunderstrike, see “Thunderstrike Proof-of-Concept Attack Serious, but Limited,” 9 January 2015, and “What You Need to Know About the Thunderstrike 2 Worm,” 4 August 2015.)

Hudson will be giving a talk entitled “The Value of Discovery,” in which he’ll discuss some of the ways attendees can go about diving into and taking apart technologies they use. He’ll be explaining the real-world benefits to understanding what’s going on behind the scenes and under the hood, and will be sharing some fun and interesting surprises along the way.

After the keynote, MacTech Conference will feature a full lineup of sessions given by speakers from around the world, including new Take Control publisher Joe Kissell and author Charles Edge.

Content Strategies Workshop -- Tonya and I will once again be hosting our annual TidBITS TechUp Apple trivia game show at MacTech, but this year we’re doing something a bit more ambitious as well. Drawing on our decades of publishing experience and the last year of running the TidBITS Content Network, we’ll be giving a half-day workshop called “Creating Compelling Content Strategies for IT Pros and Consultants” the afternoon of 14 November 2017.

We’ll be teaching attendees how to establish themselves as domain experts by creating a custom content strategy that provides users with practical, actionable information. You’ll learn:

The benefits of providing useful content to your audience

Why a multi-faceted publication strategy is needed to reach busy people

Ideal publishing frequencies for blogs, email, and social media

How to generate or acquire professional content

Ideas for creating an appealing, consistent visual presentation

How much to publish in each of your distribution venues

Tools and best practices for publishing automation

How to evaluate and refine your publishing approaches

And, of course, we’ll make sure there’s plenty of time for specific questions and discussion of communication challenges that you face. If you’re interested in any particular topics or are curious about the workshop, contact me.

Our half-day workshop will be priced at $299, but is only $199 for TidBITS readers through 16 October 2017. You don’t need to be a TidBITS Content Network subscriber to attend, although we’ll be offering two free months worth of content to attendees who sign up for TCN.

Conference Details -- Early bird pricing for the three-day conference costs $1199 through 28 October 2016 ($1399 afterward) and includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with break food and evening activities. However, TidBITS readers can save $200, dropping the price to $999 for now and $1199 after next Monday. The other full-day pre-conference workshops normally cost an additional $499, but are $299 for TidBITS readers.

For those who make their livings selling, installing, or supporting Apple products, we hope to see you there!