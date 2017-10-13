Parallels Desktop 13.1

Parallels has issued version 13.1 of its Parallels Desktop virtualization software, the first maintenance update since the release of this year’s upgrade (see “Parallels Desktop 13.0,” 27 August 2017). Version 13.1 now enables you to create a new Boot Camp virtual machine when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, adds the capability to install a High Sierra virtual machine from the Recovery partition on a Mac running High Sierra, resolves an issue with some Windows shortcuts not working, fixes a bug that prevented Windows files from copying to the Mac, addresses a problem that prevented macOS from going to sleep while a virtual machine was in Coherence mode, and resolves an issue with Windows not starting when opening a file associated with a Windows application on macOS. ($79.99 new for standard edition ($49.99 upgrade), $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition ($49.99 renewal for Pro), 251 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)
