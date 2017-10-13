Comments about Parallels Desktop 13.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Enables you to create a new Boot Camp virtual machine when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, upgrade available, 251 MB)