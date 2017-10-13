Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.2, which tweaks the “Optimization” phase of bootable backup tasks so that the destination volumes boot more efficiently and reliably (particularly with a macOS 10.13 High Sierra). The synchronization and backup app also resolves a hang that occurred when scheduling a task if the date fell after a Daylight Savings Time-to-Standard Time transition, prevents a crash that could occur when running a container task that encapsulated multiple sync/backup tasks, and fixes a bug that turned the “Strict volume identification” setting to off as a default if specifying a destination target that resided on an APFS file system. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
