Ergonis Software has issued PopChar X 8.2, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and extending the notation options for custom layouts. The character discovery utility now enables you to add a number of characters using a single smart directive in the layout description (such as adding all characters from a named Unicode block). The update also adds new metrics adjustments for 33 fonts, improves vertical spacing of characters to avoid truncation of ornaments, correctly remembers the previously set up custom sample text, and works around a problem that caused PopChar to hang when trying to find ligatures in certain corrupted fonts. (€29.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update from version 8.0, 5.0 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
