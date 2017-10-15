Microsoft has issued version 15.39 of its Office 2016 application suite, improving the Visual Basic Editor in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You can now create and edit macros in the Visual Basic Editor using IntelliSense, VBA menus and toolbars, debug tools, an object browser, and more. The update also resolves an important vulnerability affecting the Office suite that could expose you to remote code execution. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)
Microsoft Office 2016 15.39
