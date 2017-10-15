BeLight Software has released Live Home 3D 3.3, adding fulling compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The home design software also adds new 3D models of people, animals, and fireplaces, improves import of Collada .DAE format projects with a large number of textures, fixes a bug that affected the export of some big projects to .VRML and .X3D file formats, and adds a Japanese localization. The Pro edition (offering more tools and output options, and available for $69.99 from BeLight and the Mac App Store) includes the same changes and adds the capability to arrange furniture in the 2D Elevation View. ($29.99 new from BeLight and the Mac App Store, free update, 328 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
