Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 3.0.2, fixing a critical bug that caused the global menu to draw incorrectly on machines with no input devices. The sound preferences tool also reduces the latency of audio coming in via the Play-Thru feature, and adjusts the layout of the Preferences window to fix display issues (particularly on older operating systems).

If you own a license to a current version of one of Rogue Amoeba’s other apps — such as Airfoil, Audio Hijack, Fission, Nicecast, or Piezo — you can register SoundSource for free. Go to the Purchasing SoundSource page and click Learn More under Get a Complimentary SoundSource License. Then enter the email, license name, and license code associated with your Rogue Amoeba product, and click Submit. ($10 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 3.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)