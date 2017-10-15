AgileBits has issued 1Password 6.8.3 to improve reliability of communication between 1Password and the Chrome and Firefox Web browsers. The password management utility also fixes a graphical glitch that occurred in detached 1Password mini detail windows on some Macs running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and prevents a crash that occurred during first-run setup for Mac App Store users. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
