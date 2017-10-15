 
1Password 6.8.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

AgileBits has issued 1Password 6.8.3 to improve reliability of communication between 1Password and the Chrome and Firefox Web browsers. The password management utility also fixes a graphical glitch that occurred in detached 1Password mini detail windows on some Macs running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and prevents a crash that occurred during first-run setup for Mac App Store users. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

