iFixit has spent years compiling repair guides for all of Apple’s products, including the new iPhone 8, which iFixit flew to Australia to obtain in order to publish a guide before most of the rest of the world had woken up. iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens sat down with Adam Minter of Bloomberg for an interview in which he extolled the virtues of repair, including the creation of blue-collar jobs, sales of replacement parts, and reducing overload on the vendor. Wiens points out that Apple has 500 repair shops to service 1 billion iPhones. His best line in the article comes in response to Apple claiming it designs for durability, not repairability: “It seems a little bit detached from reality to say that we design products not to break that have glass on both sides and come out of your pocket 10 times per day.” follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
iFixit CEO Explains Why Repairs Are Good for Business
Comments about iFixit CEO Explains Why Repairs Are Good for Business
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
At least Apple should tell their customers that their products are fixible, even if they refuse to do that themselves. When I went to a Genius Bar with my iphone 5 not charging any more, they offered me a replacement iphone 5 for $280. But they didn't even mention that you can replace the charging unit for 1/6 of that price. Nor did they tell me that I CAN save the data that had been added since my last backup by fixing it (which is the most annoying part). So, I had to figure this out myself and had it eventually replaced at a small phone repair shop for $45. Works like new. It's outrageous the Apple Store just tries to rip off people without helping them.