Apple Offering Free MacBook Pro Battery Repairs, If You’re Willing to Wait

If you own a mid-2012 or early-2013 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display that qualifies for battery service (check via > About This Mac > System Report > Hardware > Power > Health Information), you can get it for free from Apple if you don’t need it right away. Apple has told Genius Bar employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers to offer a free battery repair if the customer is willing to wait until at least 15 November 2017. If you need a new battery sooner, you’ll have to pay standard out-of-warranty battery repair rates: $199 in the United States, £199 in the United Kingdom, $289 in Australia, and $259 in Canada. follow link
So the above text makes no mention of 15" MBPs only, but the linked article states explicitly that this only applies to 15" MBPs and 13" MBPs are not covered.
Could anybody clarify? I'm curious because my late 2013 13" MBP claims battery needs to be serviced.
Yes, sorry, it's only for 15-inch models. I've updated the ExtraBIT to clarify that.
Great. Thanks, Josh.