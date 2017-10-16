Security professionals are fretting over the just-disclosed KRACK flaw, which renders all WPA2-protected Wi-Fi networks vulnerable to attack. Fortunately, MacRumors is reporting that Apple told iMore’s Rene Ritchie that it has already plugged the vulnerability in the next betas of macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Once Apple releases the current betas, likely in the next few days, those fixes will protect the data sent and received on devices running those operating systems, even if the Wi-Fi router itself remains vulnerable. The real concern with KRACK will come with older devices for which patches don’t become available. follow link
Apple Has Already Patched the WPA2 KRACK Weakness in OS Betas
Once again greedy Apple is using security flaws to force people to buy new hardware and/or software.
We need a law that requires these tech companies to provide security updates to all hardware and software they sell for a minimum of 10 years.
So: I can't get any security updates for my AirPort hardware since Apple has discontinued it and I can't get security updates for Mac OS 10.11.6 or iOS 10.
