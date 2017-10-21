Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.3 to add support for the company’s new Cardhop contacts app, which was designed to make “your contacts enjoyable to use” (at least according to this Flexibits blog post). With Cardhop installed, viewing a person’s contact details from an invitation, birthday, or anniversary in Fantastical now shows the contact in Cardhop. The Fantastical calendar app also adds an option to skip empty days for Day and List views when printing multiple days, and fixes a potential crash when using AppleScript to add items. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.4 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Fantastical 2.4.3
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Fantastical 2.4.3
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
As with all apps that contain a lot of data, there must be a way to export existing contact data to a new app. If not, purchasing another contacts app is as bad an idea as a new Microsoft WORD not opening any file in which you in the past placed a slash unless you can find the file and remove the slash.