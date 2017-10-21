Delicious Monster has released Delicious Library 3.7, a required update for the media cataloging app that restores searching, item lookups, and recommendations from Amazon stores around the world... but with one caveat. Amazon Japan terminated their partner agreement with Delicious Monster, so item information can no longer be loaded from that store. Because all access keys were required to change, you must update to version 3.7 as all previous versions of Delicious Library can no longer access Amazon’s product database. ($39 new from Delicious Monster and the Mac App Store, free update, 88.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Delicious Library 3.7
Try productivity tools from Smile that will make your job easier!
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
Comments about Delicious Library 3.7
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.