Comments about Delicious Library 3.7

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Required update restores searching, item lookups, and recommendations from global Amazon stores (except Amazon Japan). ($39 new, free update, 88.3 MB)