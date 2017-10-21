Delicious Monster has released Delicious Library 3.7, a required update for the media cataloging app that restores searching, item lookups, and recommendations from Amazon stores around the world, with one caveat: Amazon Japan terminated its partner agreement with Delicious Monster, so Delicious Library can no longer load item information from that particular store. Because all access keys were required to change, you must update to version 3.7 as all previous versions of Delicious Library can no longer access Amazon’s product database. ($39 new from Delicious Monster and the Mac App Store, free update, 88.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
