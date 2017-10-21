DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.16

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.16 with enhancements to DEVONthink's built-in synchronization, enabling you to import multiple databases at the same time from a sync location. Pending items are automatically downloaded from the next available location, merging records is made more efficient, and sync connections to WebDAV servers, Box.com, and Dropbox also receive improved reliability.

All four apps improve compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fix a bug where the group selector wouldn't close on MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar (when running High Sierra), and resolve an issue with results not being shown in Three Pane and Split views after performing a search.

All three editions of DEVONthink fix a number of issues related to PDF annotations, improve indexing and importing of large numbers of files, improve handling of Finder tags, rectify an issue where large numbers of entries in the Log panel could slow down importing or indexing files, and resolve a crash related to closing databases in 10.11 El Capitan. DEVONthink Pro Office improves importing and OCR capabilities. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)