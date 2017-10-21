C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8.1, which now requires a 64-bit system running Mac OS X 10.7 Lion or later. The document organization and archiving app adds support for HEIC images, displays Sketch files using Sketch’s Quick Look plug-in instead of just showing the file icon, adds the capability to paste Return-delimited tag names into the Tags fields, works around a bug in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that caused crashes in Core Animation, resolves an issue that prevented large PDF files from displaying properly in High Sierra, sorts out an internal error when opening a library window, and updates the German localization. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
EagleFiler 1.8.1
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about EagleFiler 1.8.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.