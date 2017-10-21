Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.0.1, the first maintenance update to the recently released version 12 (see “Modernized BBEdit 12 Manipulates Columnar Data and More,” 14 October 2017). The long-standing text editor addresses the “probable cause” of a crash that occurred in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, restores the FullScreenWindowsHogScreen and FullScreenWidthThreshold expert preferences to working order, improves stability in situations that involve determining whether a given file location is within a Git or Subversion working copy, fixes a bug where items within Zip archives were not filtered correctly during multi-file search/text factory processing, and guards against spurious “preference changed” notifications in High Sierra.

You can upgrade from BBEdit 11 for $29.99, or from an earlier version for $39.99 (purchases made after 1 March 2017 can be upgraded for free). The upgrade prices apply to copies purchased from the Mac App Store as well. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)