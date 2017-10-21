Merlin Project 4.3

ProjectWizards has released version 4.3 of Merlin Project, bringing full support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra to the project management software. The update also adds Japanese and Simplified Chinese localizations, resolves an issue where user-defined number or duration fields were not cumulated, corrects a problem that prevented a document with sub-projects that was reverted back to a previous state from working properly, and resolves a bug with some mappings of columns in CSV documents to Merlin Project fields.

The full professional edition of Merlin Project costs $289 (upgrades from version 3 are free and $159 from version 2). If that’s overkill for an occasional project, check out Merlin Project Express, which is optimized for home and semi-professional users and received the same changes as the full edition. It’s available on a subscription basis through the Mac App Store and the Setapp subscription service — both of which provide a free one-month trial. ($289 new, free update, 25.3 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)