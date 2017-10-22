Scimonoce Software has issued SEE Finance 1.1.11, a maintenance update for the personal finance app with feature adjustments and fixes. The release corrects an issue with OFX Direct Connect downloads to accommodate for missing trailing slashes in institution URLs, stops exporting the Split category to QIF files, fixes a bug with macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented dates from being generated for some regions, resolves an issue introduced in version 1.1.10 where drop down windows wouldn’t be dismissed on 10.8 Mountain Lion or earlier, and addresses a bug with sorting categories and report items by name when they include numbers. ($49.99 new from Scimonoce Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 34 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
SEE Finance 1.1.11
Comments about SEE Finance 1.1.11
