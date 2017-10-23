TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 23 October 2017

GraphicConverter 10.5.1 -- Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.5.1, adding a new Show Depth Data contextual menu command (if data is available in HEIC files), both a depth blur filter and a depth black & white filter, and an inverse fisheye effect. The graphic conversion and editing utility will also now check preferences upon launch and offer a rebuild/restore option if they are invalid. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 177 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about GraphicConverter 10.5.1.

SEE Finance 1.1.11 -- Scimonoce Software has issued SEE Finance 1.1.11, a maintenance update for the personal finance app with feature adjustments and fixes. The release corrects an issue with OFX Direct Connect downloads to accommodate for missing trailing slashes in institution URLs, stops exporting the Split category to QIF files, fixes a bug with macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented dates from being generated for some regions, resolves an issue introduced in version 1.1.10 where drop down windows wouldn’t be dismissed on 10.8 Mountain Lion or earlier, and addresses a bug with sorting categories and report items by name when they include numbers. ($49.99 new from Scimonoce Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 34 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Read/post comments about SEE Finance 1.1.11.

Merlin Project 4.3 -- ProjectWizards has released version 4.3 of Merlin Project, bringing full support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra to the project management software. The update also adds Japanese and Simplified Chinese localizations, resolves an issue where user-defined number or duration fields were not cumulated, corrects a problem that prevented a document with sub-projects that was reverted back to a previous state from working properly, and resolves a bug with some mappings of columns in CSV documents to Merlin Project fields.

The full professional edition of Merlin Project costs $289 (upgrades from version 3 are free and $159 from version 2). If that’s overkill for an occasional project, check out Merlin Project Express, which is optimized for home and semi-professional users and received the same changes as the full edition. It’s available on a subscription basis through the Mac App Store and the Setapp subscription service — both of which provide a free one-month trial. ($289 new, free update, 25.3 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)

Read/post comments about Merlin Project 4.3.

Fantastical 2.4.3 -- Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.3 to add support for the company’s new Cardhop contacts app (see “Cardhop Puts Contacts Front and Center,” 18 October 2017). With Cardhop installed, viewing a person’s contact details from an invitation, birthday, or anniversary in Fantastical’s calendar now shows the contact in Cardhop. Fantastical also adds an option to skip empty days for Day and List views when printing multiple days and fixes a potential crash when using AppleScript to add items. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.4 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Read/post comments about Fantastical 2.4.3.

Delicious Library 3.7 -- Delicious Monster has released Delicious Library 3.7, a required update for the media cataloging app that restores searching, item lookups, and recommendations from Amazon stores around the world, with one caveat: Amazon Japan terminated its partner agreement with Delicious Monster, so Delicious Library can no longer load item information from that particular store. Because all access keys were required to change, you must update to version 3.7 as all previous versions of Delicious Library can no longer access Amazon’s product database. ($39 new from Delicious Monster and the Mac App Store, free update, 88.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Delicious Library 3.7.

EagleFiler 1.8.1 -- C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8.1, which adds support for HEIC images and fixes bugs. The document organization and archiving app now displays Sketch files using Sketch’s Quick Look plug-in instead of just showing the file icon, adds the capability to paste Return-delimited tag names into the Tags fields, works around a bug in macOS 10.13 High Sierra that caused crashes in Core Animation, resolves an issue that prevented large PDF files from displaying properly in High Sierra, and sorts out an internal error when opening a library window. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

Read/post comments about EagleFiler 1.8.1.

BBEdit 12.0.1 -- Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.0.1, the first maintenance update to the company’s recently released version 12 (see “Modernized BBEdit 12 Manipulates Columnar Data and More,” 14 October 2017). The long-standing text editor addresses the “probable cause” of a crash that occurred in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, improves stability when determining whether a given file location is within a Git or Subversion working copy, fixes a bug where items within Zip archives were not filtered correctly during multi-file search/text factory processing, and guards against spurious “preference changed” notifications in High Sierra. See the release notes for a complete list of bug fixes.

You can upgrade from BBEdit 11 for $29.99 or from an earlier version for $39.99 (upgrades for purchases made after 1 March 2017 are free). Upgrade prices apply to copies purchased from the Mac App Store as well. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.5 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)

Read/post comments about BBEdit 12.0.1.

DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.16 -- DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.16 with enhancements to DEVONthink’s built-in synchronization, enabling you to import multiple databases at the same time from a sync location. Pending items are automatically downloaded from the next available location, merging records is more efficient, and sync connections to WebDAV servers, Box.com, and Dropbox work better.

All four apps improve compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fix a bug where the group selector wouldn’t close on High Sierra-equipped MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar, and resolve an issue with search results not appearing in three-pane and split views.

The three editions of DEVONthink also fix a number of issues related to PDF annotations, improve indexing and importing of large numbers of files, improve handling of Finder tags, rectify an issue where large numbers of entries in the Log panel could slow down importing or indexing files, and resolve a crash related to closing databases in 10.11 El Capitan. Finally, DEVONthink Pro Office improves importing and OCR capabilities. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)

Read/post comments about DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.16.