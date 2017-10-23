 
Tim Cook Calls the Mac mini “Important”

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

It has been three years since Apple last updated the Mac mini, and that revision was in many ways a downgrade from its predecessor. Despite that dubious history, Apple CEO Tim Cook told a MacRumors reader via email that Apple plans for the Mac mini to be an “important part of the company’s product lineup in the future.” Given that Apple has ignored the Mac mini for so long, we’re taking Cook’s claim with the proverbial grain of salt, but we’d love to see Apple put a new spin on the idea of a miniature Mac.favicon follow link

 

Comments about Tim Cook Calls the Mac mini “Important”

Simon  2017-10-23 14:34
Talk is cheap.

An updated Mac mini would be a more convincing argument. In fact, any substantial progress in terms of Mac innovation would be a welcome change.
Dennis B. Swaney  2017-10-23 20:46
Translation: "As long as the fools buy it as is, we'll leave it alone. Same with the MacPro."
