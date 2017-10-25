Take Control Books Having a 50%-Off Sale This Week

Apple has been pushing out new releases lickety-split, and our friends at Take Control have been working hard to keep up, publishing and updating books about iOS 11, High Sierra, iCloud, and more. This week only, you can save 50 percent on all orders.

It’s also the perfect opportunity for you to fill out your library with any of the dozens of Take Control books on Apple apps (like Preview, Pages, and iTunes), the cloud, privacy and security, Mac productivity and automation, and even how to preserve your digital legacy. The sale will be over before pumpkin spice products disappear from the shelves, and you’ll never see lower prices on Take Control books.