Amazon Wants to Let Strangers In Your House

Amazon has announced a home automation bundle called Amazon Key, which combines a smart lock with the new Amazon Cloud Cam. The sales pitch is that this hardware will enable Amazon delivery people to unlock your front door so they can leave packages inside your house — you can watch the process on the webcam. Of course, Amazon recommends disabling your home security system on days you expect a delivery and doesn’t recommend using the service if you have a pet. What could possibly go wrong? (How long do you have?) File this one under “Not just no, but hell no!”