Amazon Wants to Let Strangers In Your House

Amazon has announced a home automation bundle called Amazon Key, which combines a smart lock with the new Amazon Cloud Cam. The sales pitch is that this hardware will enable Amazon delivery people to unlock your front door so they can leave packages inside your house — you can watch the process on the webcam. Of course, Amazon recommends disabling your home security system on days you expect a delivery and doesn’t recommend using the service if you have a pet. What could possibly go wrong? (How long do you have?) File this one under “Not just no, but hell no!” follow link
I don't need a $250 gizmo to unlock my door, but what I could use is some kind of GPS tracking of my shipments so that their arrivals aren't "sometime between 10 AM and 8 PM."
UPS offers that
The idea that Amazon is suggesting to customers to ACTUALLY allow themselves in my house is horrifying. (Nothing against the delivery folks, I bet they're really good people, but c'mon!) I'm guessing that from their company perspective, however, they've been letting themselves into my electronic house for years, so why not let themselves into my real house?
In a fit of exuberance, Amazon accidentally sold its legal department. It was listed as used, and the perceived value very low, but still, thanks to free shipping with Prime, someone snatched it up!
See, this is another reason I say not just no, but hell no. I'm willing to bet that the ToS is a mile and a half long, so if UPS man goes berserk and sets my house on fire, I'll have no recourse. No thanks.