Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.7 with detailed information about major Apple hardware updates from the past couple of months, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the Apple TV 4K. It also covers the most recent updates to Apple operating systems, including macOS 10.13 High Sierra, iOS 11, watch OS 4, and tvOS 11. Mactracker adds support for High Sierra, updates the Maximum OS entry based on the system requirements of iOS 11, adds new model photos optimized for Retina displays, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. System requirements have been updated to a minimum of 10.9 Mavericks, the app is now 64-bit compatible. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 103 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Mactracker 7.7
Comments about Mactracker 7.7
