St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.8, fixing a bug on macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented Default Folder X from recognizing the currently selected file or folder in some Open and Save dialogs. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility properly saves and restores Finder windows after relaunching the Finder, enables you to enter relative paths with spaces when adding a Favorite, fixes an issue with folder switching in the Pro Tools Import Audio file dialog, and displays a preview of the original file or folder when an alias is selected. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
