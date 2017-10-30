Comments about Parallels Desktop 13.1.1

Resolves an issue with USB 3.0 not working in the guest version of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, upgrade available, 251 MB)