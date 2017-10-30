Parallels Desktop 13.1.1

Parallels has issued version 13.1.1 of its Parallels Desktop virtualization software, resolving an issue with USB 3.0 not working in the guest version of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The update also corrects a problem with installing macOS in a virtual machine from a USB installation drive, fixes a bug with the mouse and keyboard not working in the guest version of macOS (10.7 Lion through 10.10 Yosemite), rectifies a problem with rainbow-like graphics artifacts sometimes appearing in the virtual machine window, and fixes a bug with Windows 10 not booting when “Enable nested virtualization” was selected in the virtual machine configuration. ($79.99 new for standard edition ($49.99 upgrade), $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition ($49.99 renewal for Pro), 251 MB, 10.10.5+)
