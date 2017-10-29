BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.3 and BusyContacts 1.2.4, with both apps receiving a fix for a bug that caused Preferences to get reset in macOS 10.13 High Sierra and an update for the FastMail CalDAV endpoint. BusyCal 3.2.3 also resolves an issue that caused frequent Google logins in High Sierra, corrects a problem that caused BusyContacts to open in the background when BusyCal was launched, fixes a bug that occurred when dragging images onto the Image Well in Info Panel, and ensures that time zones are updated correctly. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
BusyCal 3.2.3 and BusyContacts 1.2.4
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about BusyCal 3.2.3 and BusyContacts 1.2.4
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.