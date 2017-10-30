TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 30 October 2017

Parallels Desktop 13.1.1 -- Parallels has issued version 13.1.1 of its Parallels Desktop virtualization software, resolving an issue with USB 3.0 not working in the guest version of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The update also corrects a problem with installing macOS in a virtual machine from a USB installation drive, fixes a bug with the mouse and keyboard not working in the guest version of macOS (10.7 Lion through 10.10 Yosemite), rectifies a problem with rainbow-like graphics artifacts sometimes appearing in the virtual machine window, and fixes a bug with Windows 10 not booting when “Enable nested virtualization” was selected in the virtual machine configuration. ($79.99 new for standard edition ($49.99 upgrade), $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition ($49.99 renewal for Pro), 251 MB, 10.10.5+)

BusyCal 3.2.3 and BusyContacts 1.2.4 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.3 and BusyContacts 1.2.4, with both apps receiving a fix for a bug that reset preferences in macOS 10.13 High Sierra and an update for the FastMail CalDAV endpoint. BusyCal 3.2.3 also resolves an issue that caused frequent Google logins in High Sierra, corrects a problem that caused BusyContacts to open in the background when BusyCal was launched, fixes a bug that occurred when dragging images onto the Image Well in the Info Panel, and ensures that time zones are updated correctly. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

ChronoAgent 1.8 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoAgent 1.8, the synchronization and backup utility that works with Econ’s ChronoSync app to provide direct connectivity to a remote Mac. The update provides compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, implements a multi-channel session protocol to better support concurrent operations, adds explicit support for APFS volumes, and more efficiently compiles and displays ChronoAgent statistics in the ChronoAgent Monitor menu. ChronoAgent costs $14.99, or you can purchase it in a bundle with ChronoSync for $59.98 (a savings of $5). ($14.99 new, free update, 12.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

Quicken 4.6.7 -- Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.7 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, improving account connectivity and handling of account errors. The app adds a new Fix It button for download error 106 that enables you to fix and connect your bank account and fixes an issue where the wrong date was appearing in the Account Status window for certain accounts such as loans. The update also improves Quicken Windows import, resolves an issue where Quicken wasn’t handling erroneous bill pay messages correctly, corrects a problem where the Tax Report wasn’t exporting memo fields in CSV format, and fixes a bug with the calculator that rendered it impossible to use. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

Mactracker 7.7 -- Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.7 with detailed information about major Apple hardware updates from the past couple of months, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the Apple TV 4K. It also covers the most recent updates to Apple operating systems, including macOS 10.13 High Sierra, iOS 11, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. Mactracker adds support for High Sierra, updates the Maximum OS entry based on the system requirements of iOS 11, adds new model photos optimized for Retina displays, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. Mactracker now requires a minimum of 10.9 Mavericks and is now 64-bit compatible. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 103 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Default Folder X 5.1.8 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.8, fixing a bug that prevented Default Folder X from recognizing the currently selected file or folder in some Open and Save dialogs when running in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also now properly saves and restores Finder windows after relaunching the Finder, enables you to enter relative paths with spaces when adding a favorite, fixes an issue with folder switching in the Pro Tools Import Audio file dialog, and displays a preview of the original file or folder when an alias is selected. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

