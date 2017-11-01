 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Entertainment | 01 Nov 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

tvOS 11.1 Patches KRACK in Apple TV

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Apple has released tvOS 11.1 for the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, expanding the availability of the TV app to Norway and Sweden. You can update your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software Updates.

tvOS 11.1 also includes five security fixes — most notably to correct the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability discussed in “Wi-Fi Security Flaw Not As Bad As It’s KRACKed Up To Be” (17 October 2017).

We haven’t heard of any issues with the tvOS 11.1 update yet, but it’s never a bad idea to wait a day or two to make sure none crop up.

 

TextExpander: Communicate smarter. Accuracy and consistency
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
 

Comments about tvOS 11.1 Patches KRACK in Apple TV

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 