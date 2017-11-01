tvOS 11.1 Patches KRACK in Apple TV

Apple has released tvOS 11.1 for the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, expanding the availability of the TV app to Norway and Sweden. You can update your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software Updates.

tvOS 11.1 also includes five security fixes — most notably to correct the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability discussed in “Wi-Fi Security Flaw Not As Bad As It’s KRACKed Up To Be” (17 October 2017).

We haven’t heard of any issues with the tvOS 11.1 update yet, but it’s never a bad idea to wait a day or two to make sure none crop up.