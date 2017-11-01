 
Safari 11.0.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Apple has released Safari 11.0.1 for OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6. OS X (High Sierra 10.13.1 also includes it; see “macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra Offers Minor Fixes and More Emoji,” 1 November 2017). The update fixes an inconsistent user interface issue that could lead to address bar spoofing if visiting a malicious Web site, and addresses multiple memory corruption issues in WebKit that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Safari 11.0.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.11.6+)

 

Comments about Safari 11.0.1

Beau  2017-11-02 12:45
Since this upgrade my contacts list on the RHS on facebook only shows a few contacts. I have to resize window to then show the full list. Even then when I do a bit of back and forth on facebook it reverts back to only showing a handfull of contacts!
Reply
 