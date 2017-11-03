Smile has released TextExpander 6.2.3, which updates Secure Input messaging and resolves a performance issue with very large single-line snippets. The text-expansion utility also makes improvements to using TextExpander in dark mode (fixing group name drawing and improving inline/menu search result selection highlighting), eliminates Delete as the default option for delete confirmation, and adds the Command-Delete keyboard command for deleting without confirmation. TextExpander 6 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, and Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
TextExpander 6.2.3
TextExpander: Communicate smarter. Accuracy and consistency
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
Comments about TextExpander 6.2.3
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.