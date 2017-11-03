Evernote 6.13

Evernote has released version 6.13 of its eponymous information management app with an adjustment to the toolbar, making it narrower to provide more space for content. The update also improves the Move Note dialog by listing all notebooks from both business and personal accounts, consolidates sharing options under the Share button, fixes an issue where notebooks were sometimes duplicated on upgrade, and resolves several crashes (including intermittent problems associated with moving notes, app launch, and on PDF annotation).

Perusing the comments left on the release notes in the Evernote Mac forum, it seems that many users are experiencing issues with synchronization (from discovering the sync interval preference has disappeared to the application hanging during a sync), so you may want to wait for another update. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 55.2 MB, 10.10+)