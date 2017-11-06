TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 6 November 2017

TextExpander 6.2.3 -- Smile has released TextExpander 6.2.3, which updates Secure Input messaging and resolves a performance issue with very large single-line snippets. The text-expansion utility also makes improvements to using TextExpander in dark mode (fixing group name drawing and improving inline/menu search result selection highlighting), eliminates Delete as the default option for delete confirmation, and adds the Command-Delete keyboard command for deleting without confirmation. TextExpander 6 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, and Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Evernote 6.13 -- Evernote has released version 6.13 of its eponymous information management app with an adjustment to the toolbar, making it narrower to provide more space for content. The update also improves the Move Note dialog by listing all notebooks from both business and personal accounts, consolidates sharing options under the Share button, fixes an issue where notebooks were sometimes duplicated on upgrade, and resolves several crashes (including intermittent problems associated with moving notes, app launch, and on PDF annotation).

Perusing the comments left on the release notes in the Evernote Mac forum, it seems that many users are experiencing issues with synchronization (from discovering the sync interval preference has disappeared to the application hanging during a sync), so you may want to wait for another update. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 55.2 MB, 10.10+)

Safari 11.0.1 -- Apple has released Safari 11.0.1 for OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6. OS X (High Sierra 10.13.1 also includes it; see “macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra Offers Minor Fixes and More Emoji,” 1 November 2017). The update fixes two security concerns: an inconsistent user interface issue that could lead to address bar spoofing if visiting a malicious Web site and multiple memory corruption issues in WebKit that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Safari 11.0.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.11.6+)

Security Update 2017-001 (Sierra) and Security Update 2017-004 (El Capitan) -- Apple has released Security Update 2017-001 macOS Sierra and Security Update 2017-004 OS X v10.11.6 El Capitan, patching security vulnerabilities that the company addressed in macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra (see “macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra Offers Minor Fixes and More Emoji,” 1 November 2017), as well as many other security breaches in the two older operating systems. The security updates include fixes for the KRACK exploits (see “Wi-Fi Security Flaw Not As Bad As It’s KRACKed Up To Be,” 17 October 2017), patch multiple memory corruption issues that could lead to arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges, improve input sanitization to prevent an application from reading restricted memory, address multiple issues in Apache, and more. Apple recommends these updates for all users. (Free. For 10.12.6 Sierra, 768.3 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 853.6 MB; security content release notes)

Transmit 5.0.5 -- Panic released Transmit 5.0.4 in early October, adding support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra to Transmit Disk (enabling you to display Transmit servers as disks in the Finder) and working around a bug in High Sierra that caused an error when Transmit’s file browser used icon view. The recently upgraded file transfer app (see “Transmit 5.0,” 22 July 2017) also added support for Dual Stack and Direct endpoints on the Amazon S3 cloud storage service, improved server list truncation when displayed at small sizes, added the capability to drag folders from the path bar, and ensured that clearing a search maintains the file selection in the list view.

Later in October, Panic issued version 5.0.5 to add a Panic Sync settings shortcut to the first-launch window and remove a possible beep when selecting remote folders with Quick Look. The update also fixes a bug that could cause Transmit to revert to an unregistered state, improves accessibility support for the file path bar control, resolves an exception that could appear when viewing the activity queue pop-over in High Sierra, and ensures that renaming a new folder now updates the title in the inspector window. ($45 new from Panic, 67 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

