Comments about Me, Myself, and A ⍰

A bizarre bug is afflicting some iOS 11.1 users: the letter “i” is being autocorrected to the letter “A” followed by a question mark in a box: A ⍰. Until Apple can fix the bug in the next update to iOS, the company recommends using iOS’s text replacement feature (Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement) to substitute an uppercase “I” whenever you type a lowercase “i.” How did this get past the beta phase?