A bizarre bug is afflicting some iOS 11.1 users: the letter “i” is being autocorrected to the letter “A” followed by a question mark in a box: A ⍰. Until Apple can fix the bug in the next update to iOS, the company recommends using iOS’s text replacement feature (Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement) to substitute an uppercase “I” whenever you type a lowercase “i.” How did this get past the beta phase? follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Me, Myself, and A ⍰
Comments about Me, Myself, and A ⍰
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
The ? in a box represents the Unicode character FE0F, Variation Selector-16, which is supposed to signal that what precedes is displayed as emoji (color) instead of text (black/white). It's never used, however, with letters of the alphabet. I saw one speculation that the bug is caused by something in the machine learning system.