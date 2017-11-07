 
Me, Myself, and A ⍰

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

A bizarre bug is afflicting some iOS 11.1 users: the letter “i” is being autocorrected to the letter “A” followed by a question mark in a box: A ⍰. Until Apple can fix the bug in the next update to iOS, the company recommends using iOS’s text replacement feature (Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement) to substitute an uppercase “I” whenever you type a lowercase “i.” How did this get past the beta phase?favicon follow link

 

Tom Gewecke  An apple icon for a TidBITS Benefactor 2017-11-07 14:52
The ? in a box represents the Unicode character FE0F, Variation Selector-16, which is supposed to signal that what precedes is displayed as emoji (color) instead of text (black/white). It's never used, however, with letters of the alphabet. I saw one speculation that the bug is caused by something in the machine learning system.
