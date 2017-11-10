Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.3, implementing a new False Mount Readiness Test that checks to see if one of the targets is referencing a folder in the /Volumes folder. The synchronization and backup app also adds logic to work around bugs in macOS 10.13 High Sierra when renaming files on file servers, changes auto-update checks so they are not performed when syncs are running, filters out some legacy Finder Flags when detecting attribute changes in the Validator and sync engine, and changes how the ChronoSync Scheduler checks for missed jobs that could lead to erroneous triggering of sync jobs after a system wakes. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
ChronoSync 4.8.3
Comments about ChronoSync 4.8.3
