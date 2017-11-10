 
Tinderbox 7.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.3, adding new ways to capture notes easily from other computers, your iPad, or your phone. A Tinderbox document can now watch a folder in your Notes app, automatically fetching notes you wrote on other devices. You can also watch folders from Evernote, a DEVONthink group (enabling you to import notes from the DEVONthink To Go iOS app), and any local or remote Finder folder (including Dropbox and iCloud folders). The note-taking assistant and information manager ensures multi-column outlines scroll horizontally, improves the speed of outlines, and improves the look of text windows with dark backgrounds. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 31.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

