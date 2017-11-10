Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.3, adding new ways to capture notes easily from other computers, your iPad, or your phone. A Tinderbox document can now watch a folder in your Notes app, automatically fetching notes you wrote on other devices. You can also watch folders from Evernote, a DEVONthink group (enabling you to import notes from the DEVONthink To Go iOS app), and any local or remote Finder folder (including Dropbox and iCloud folders). The note-taking assistant and information manager ensures multi-column outlines scroll horizontally, improves the speed of outlines, and improves the look of text windows with dark backgrounds. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 31.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
