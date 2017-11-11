Retrospect, Inc. has released Retrospect 14.6 , adding cloud support for DigitalOcean Spaces, Aufiero Informatica, and Google Cloud Storage Frankfurt and São Paulo. The backup software also adds support for concurrent backups from different favorites of the same source, enhances daily backup reports for large-scale environments, automatically recognizes an HFS+ volume that is converted to APFS as an original volume, improves CPU efficiency of certain client operations, fixes a client network issue for MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar, and resolves an engine crash during certain storage-optimized groom operations. You can download a free 45-day trial of Retrospect, and the company is offering a 15 percent discount in response to CrashPlan for Home being discontinued (see “CrashPlan Discontinues Consumer Backups,” 22 August 2017). ($119 new, 178 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Related Articles
- CrashPlan Discontinues Consumer Backups (22 Aug 17)
Retrospect 14.6
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Retrospect 14.6
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.