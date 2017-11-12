Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.4 (CCC), ensuring that newly created disk images are formatted as APFS if the source is an APFS volume (and also creates the Preboot and Recovery volumes on these disk images so that they can be restored). The drive-cloning and backup app also fixes a bug with the free space indicator for APFS volumes in CCC’s sidebar, resolves an issue where a backup task could stall while “Cleaning up” if the task was configured to unmount the destination volume, and ensures that items marked as hidden now stay reliably hidden on an HFS+ destination in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. You can upgrade to Carbon Copy Cloner 5 from CCC 4 for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 13.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
