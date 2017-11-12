Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.0, a major upgrade for the reference management tool that updates the database engine and resolves a longstanding problem with improper rendering of large PDFs. The release adds support for importing references and PDFs with annotations from Papers 3, adds PDF quick links that enable you to go back and forth between references and their PDFs, adds support for scanning Pages documents stored in iCloud, improves the speed of transferring PDFs from Bookends for iOS over Wi-Fi, ensures that fresh PDF annotations are saved before opening the PDF in another application, and now correctly remembers PDF scroll positions. The app has been updated to 64-bit, and it now requires OS X 10.9 Mavericks or later.

A free trial of Bookends is available to download, and is fully functional up to a maximum of 50 references. If you purchased a Bookends license more than two years ago (Bookends licenses provide two years of free updates), you can upgrade to version 13 for $39.99. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $39.99 upgrade, 44.3 MB, release notes, 10.9+)