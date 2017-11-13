Apple is once again in the news for shuffling its cash hoard among various countries to minimize its tax burden. The company has released a sprawling statement defending its practices, stating that it not only follows all applicable laws, but is in fact the largest taxpayer in the world. However, Apple continues to call for international tax reform and simplification to help it repatriate its overseas funds. The reality is that many large businesses play legal shell games to minimize liabilities — fiscal and otherwise — and corporations squirreling away cash in low-tax countries is a side effect of globalism that’s difficult to prevent. follow link
Apple Defends Its Tax Practices
And if they didn't take advantage of every possible legal tax break, the stockholders would have their scalps!
Tim is in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation.
In discussions about Apple's tax evasion schemes, an argument often brought forth is that Apple's executives have no other choice than to use all loopholes available to them since if they didn't the stockholders would have grounds to sue them.
So how does that argument play out when Tim Cook goes on record saying about the new iPhone X "We're not trying to charge the highest price we could get or anything like that. We're just trying to price it for what we're delivering." [1]? Should in a free market system Apple not try to extract the maximum profit they believe they can make? Why should he not charge the absolute highest price he can to maximize profits? Should stockholders now sue him for that?
If the answer is no, I wonder if this notion that Apple is legally bound to exploit any tax loophole is just baloney.
[1] https://www.macrumors.com/2017/11/03/iphone-x-coffee-price-comparison/
