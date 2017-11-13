TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 13 November 2017

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.4 -- Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.4 (CCC), ensuring that newly created disk images are formatted as APFS if the source is an APFS volume and creating the Preboot and Recovery volumes on these disk images so that they can be restored). The drive-cloning and backup app also fixes a bug with the free space indicator for APFS volumes in CCC’s sidebar, resolves an issue where a backup task could stall while “Cleaning up” if the task was configured to unmount the destination volume, and ensures that items marked as hidden stay hidden on an HFS+ destination in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. You can upgrade to Carbon Copy Cloner 5 from CCC 4 for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 13.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.4.

Bookends 13.0 -- Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.0, a major upgrade for the reference management tool that updates its database engine and resolves a longstanding problem with improper rendering of large PDFs. The release adds support for importing references and PDFs with annotations from Papers 3, adds PDF quick links that enable you to jump back and forth between references and their PDFs, adds support for scanning Pages documents stored in iCloud, improves the speed of transferring PDFs from Bookends for iOS over Wi-Fi, saves fresh PDF before opening the PDF in another application, and now correctly remembers PDF scroll positions. The app is now 64-bit and requires OS X 10.9 Mavericks or later. A free trial that’s fully functional for up to 50 references is available. If you purchased a Bookends license more than 2 years ago (Bookends licenses provide 2 years of free updates), you can upgrade to version 13 for $39.99. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $39.99 upgrade, 44.3 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about Bookends 13.0.

Retrospect 14.6 -- Retrospect, Inc. has released Retrospect 14.6, adding cloud support for DigitalOcean Spaces, Aufiero Informatica, and Google Cloud Storage Frankfurt and São Paulo. The backup software also adds support for concurrent backups from different favorites of the same source, enhances daily backup reports for large-scale environments, automatically recognizes an HFS+ volume that has been converted to APFS as an original volume, improves CPU efficiency of certain client operations, fixes a client network issue for MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar, and resolves an engine crash during certain storage-optimized groom operations. You can download a free 45-day trial of Retrospect, and the company is offering a 15 percent discount in response to CrashPlan for Home being discontinued (see “CrashPlan Discontinues Consumer Backups,” 22 August 2017). ($119 new, 178 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

Read/post comments about Retrospect 14.6.

SuperDuper 3.0 -- Shirt Pocket released SuperDuper 3.0, a major update to the drive-cloning and backup app that brings full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, including support for both HFS+ and APFS volumes. The release also adds support for snapshot copying on APFS boot volumes, improves many parts of the user experience, and increases the minimum system requirements to 10.10 Yosemite. If you previously purchased a license for SuperDuper, you can upgrade to version 3.0 for free. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 5.0 MB, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about SuperDuper 3.0.

Tinderbox 7.3 -- Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.3, adding new ways to capture notes easily from other devices. A Tinderbox document can now watch a folder in your Notes app, automatically fetching notes you wrote on another Mac, iPad, or iPhone. You can also watch folders from Evernote, a DEVONthink group (enabling you to import notes from the DEVONthink To Go iOS app), and any local or remote Finder folder (including Dropbox and iCloud folders). The note-taking assistant and information manager now ensures multi-column outlines scroll horizontally, improves the speed of outlines, and improves the look of text windows with dark backgrounds. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 31.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Tinderbox 7.3.

ChronoSync 4.8.3 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.3, implementing a new False Mount Readiness Test that checks to see if one of the targets is inappropriately referencing a folder in the /Volumes folder. The synchronization and backup app also adds logic to work around bugs in macOS 10.13 High Sierra when renaming files on file servers, changes auto-update checks so they are not performed when syncs are running, filters out some legacy Finder Flags when detecting attribute changes in the Validator and sync engine, and changes how the ChronoSync Scheduler checks for missed jobs that could lead to erroneous triggering of sync jobs after a system wakes. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about ChronoSync 4.8.3.