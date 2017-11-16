iOS 11.1.2 Fixes iPhone X Cold and Live Photo Problems

Apple has released iOS 11.1.2 to address two issues with the iPhone X: one where the screen becomes temporarily unresponsive after a rapid temperature drop and another that could cause distortions in Live Photos and videos.





You can get the iOS 11.1.2 update, which is 51.4 MB on an iPhone X, in Settings > General > Software Update or via iTunes.

Despite the fact that the two bugs described apply only to the iPhone X, Apple has made iOS 11.1.2 available to all iOS devices. So, if you have an iPhone X, and particularly if you live in a cold climate, it’s probably worth updating within a few days.

Owners of other iOS devices can wait for another update because this update doesn’t include any security fixes. It’s likely that iOS 11.2 will ship in the next few weeks alongside the HomePod, which Apple has promised before the end of the year (see “Apple Will Enter Smart Speaker Market in December with HomePod,” 5 June 2017).