The Omni Group released version 5.2 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding automation support through JavaScript (in addition to AppleScript) and improving overall performance when opening and using larger files. Both editions of the outlining and information organization app add expanded PDF attachments in HTML and HTML (Dynamic) exports that render inline when browser support is available, improve efficiency of docx, xlsx, and pptx export conversions, fix layout issues in the HTML and HTML (Dynamic) exporters when viewed in Chrome or Firefox, and resolve a frequent crash that occurred with some international input methods on MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar running macOS 10.13 High Sierra. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 38.7 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.2
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.