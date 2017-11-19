Microsoft Office 2016 15.40

Microsoft has issued version 15.40 of its Office 2016 application suite, a brief maintenance update with a focus on security. The release provides enhanced security as a defense-in-depth measure in Word (Advisory 170020), while Excel patches a security feature bypass vulnerability (CVE-2017-11877) where an attacker could embed a control in an Excel worksheet that specifies a macro should be run in order to allow arbitrary code execution. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)