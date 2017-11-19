Microsoft has issued version 15.40 of its Office 2016 application suite, a brief maintenance update with a focus on security. The release provides enhanced security as a defense-in-depth measure in Word (Advisory 170020), while Excel patches a security feature bypass vulnerability (CVE-2017-11877) where an attacker could embed a control in an Excel worksheet that specifies a macro should be run in order to allow arbitrary code execution. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Microsoft Office 2016 15.40
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about Microsoft Office 2016 15.40
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.