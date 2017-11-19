Microsoft has issued version 15.40 of its Office 2016 application suite, a maintenance update focused on security. The release provides enhanced security as a defense-in-depth measure in Word and patches a security feature bypass vulnerability in Excel that allowed an attacker to embed a malicious control in an Excel worksheet. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)
Microsoft Office 2016 15.40
